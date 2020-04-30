We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From the snaps you’ve taken of the beautiful city from your terrace to skyline shots, if you have a stunning photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our nine of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Blinded by the bright city lights

 

2. We love this technicolour sunset…

 

3. Look at those moody clouds!

 

4. The atmospheric Dubai Creek

 

5. Sharjah’s striking skyline

 

6. The breathtaking Al Noor Mosque

 

7. Peaceful Abu Dhabi by night

 

8. Dramatic clouds captured during the storm

 

9. Ramadan Kareem, everyone!

 

