We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From the snaps you’ve taken of the beautiful city from your terrace to skyline shots, if you have a stunning photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our nine of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Blinded by the bright city lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Mathew – Dubai (@mat_gec) on Apr 24, 2020 at 1:24am PDT

2. We love this technicolour sunset…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me TG! DUBAI Ihsan Salhia (@tgfromdubai) on Apr 28, 2020 at 11:38am PDT

3. Look at those moody clouds!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashik Chandran (@ashik__kmc) on Apr 30, 2020 at 2:00am PDT

4. The atmospheric Dubai Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kadla (@itskadla) on Apr 23, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

5. Sharjah’s striking skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Man (@newma412) on Apr 29, 2020 at 12:39pm PDT

6. The breathtaking Al Noor Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernard Jouaret (@bernardjy) on Apr 20, 2020 at 5:04am PDT

7. Peaceful Abu Dhabi by night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazee | Photographer (@lllezz) on Apr 28, 2020 at 8:48am PDT

8. Dramatic clouds captured during the storm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrtha (@amrthav) on Apr 28, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

9. Ramadan Kareem, everyone!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIAM // ABU DHABI (@lostmagpie) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Images: Social