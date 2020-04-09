We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From the (currently) quiet roads of Sheikh Zayed Road, to the snaps you’ve taken of the sunset from your homes, if you have a stunning photo of the UAE, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. A quiet but still beautiful Downtown Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wassim Raslan | Dubai (@weesography) on Apr 6, 2020 at 2:23am PDT

2. Beautiful reflections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah (@sarahjanefouracres) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:17am PDT

3. Never thought we’d see Sheikh Zayed Road like this…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇵🇸 ایرانیان دبی 🇮🇷 (@iraniandubai) on Apr 9, 2020 at 3:51am PDT

4. Just look at that sky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tharanath Nlr (@tharanath.k) on Apr 6, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

5. Amazing Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alεχαиdια (@alexandia13) on Apr 8, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

6. Beautiful Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dany Eid (@danyeidphotography) on Apr 4, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Images: social