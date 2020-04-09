These shots are out of this world…

If you had your eyes on the night skies yesterday on Wednesday April 8, you would have seen one of the biggest and brightest Supermoons of the year. The Super Pink Moon appeared 14 per cent larger than normal and is the third of four Supermoons in 2020.

The astronomical occurrence happens when the moon passes Earth at its closest point, making it appear larger and brighter. And, of course, many UAE residents took notice and posted their amazing clicks on social media.

Here are 6 of your stunning photos of the super pink moon across Dubai…

1. Two wonders in one

2. Shining in all its glory

3. We love this one…

4. High above the Dubai Marina

5. This one is stunning too…

6. And look how beautiful it looks in this close-up

