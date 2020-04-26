You can almost imagine yourself in Tuscany, or at the very least, Jumeirah Al Naseem…

Facing another Thursday evening in quarantine became so much more appealing following the announcement that What’s On‘s multi-award-winning restaurant Il Borro Tuscan Bistro was relaunching its home delivery.

Now available on Deliveroo, and covering the breadth of Dubai, the fine-dining Italian restaurant has set out to emulate its signature experience at home.

We opted for dishes that we would’ve ordinarily picked in the restaurant, as opposed to the ones we thought would travel well, and were pleasantly surprised. Each plate was neatly packaged in an individual box, perfect presentation still intact.

The difficulty with ordering three courses, is that the main is bound to be cold by the time you tackle it. So we took a plate and divided everything sharing style to get the best out of each dish.

A special mention must go to the calamaretti e gamberi fritti (fried prawns and calamari) which was packed with a crunch and flavour that we couldn’t get enough of. The buratta di andria con tartufo nero (Dhs138) was equally moreish, with tasty truffle shavings atop the creamy but firm buratta cheese.

You might think that ordering the filetto di wagyu (Dhs380) is a risky move, but our boldness was rewarded with a beautiful piece of meat. Perfectly pink in the middle, the generously sized tenderloin was as tender and juicy as you could hope for.

Our second truffle dish of the evening came in the form of Il Borro’s famous tagliatelle al tartufo invernale (Dhs180). Homemade pasta is doused in creamy parmesan and topped with fresh black winter truffle, combing to create the ultimate flavour combination that no truffle-lover can resist.

When it comes to dessert, you can’t beat a classic tiramisu (Dhs55). Mascarpone, lady fingers, espresso coffee and cocoa powder make up Il Borro’s creamy square of comfort. If you close your eyes you can almost imagine sitting outside in a cute courtyard in Tuscany, or at the very least, Jumeirah Al Naseem.

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, order from Deliveroo.ae. Tel: (04) 275 2555. ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

Images: Provided