The Entertainer is synonymous with eating out in the UAE, from dinners and breakfasts to brunches, all on buy-one-get-one-free deals. But, did you know that The Entertainer also offers deals on delivery?

The popular app is working with a range of local and home-grown restaurants to bring residents their favourite meals for less. However this doesn’t only apply to residents who have signed up and paid for their 2020 package, there’s deals for non-members too.

Everyone who downloads The Entertainer app can start ordering from the selection of restaurants and enjoy a 25 per cent discount. If you are a member already, there’s also plenty of two-for-one deals to enjoy on delivery too.

Restaurants on the list include Pizzaro, Bert’s Cafe, Brick Lane, Crave Shack, O’Doner, Just Wing It, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, The Roost Rotisserie, Saj & Co, Johnny Rockets, Miyabi Sushi & Bento and more.

In a statement, The Entertainer said: “With everything that’s going on with the world right now, we want to make your life a little bit easier. We know these are trying times and your safety is paramount to us. With social distancing and isolation playing a major role in our lives, we want you to know that we’re here to help.”

The app also recently waived its commission fee for restaurants, meaning the place you order from receives all of the money you spend. This will continue until the restaurants are allowed to open for dine-in guests again.

Image: Unsplash