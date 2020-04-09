Better get that sunbathing spot set up on the balcony…

We’re now well into April and the UAE summer is swiftly on its way. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has revealed that temperatures over the next four days will exceed 40 degrees celsius in some parts of the country, reaching up to 41 degrees celsius.

Humidity is expected to reach up to 70 per cent across internal and coastal areas over the weekend. Whilst the weather will feel hot during the day time, there is expected to be light to moderate winds to cool things down a little.

On Friday, April 10, things will be hot and hazy, with a few clouds and light winds providing a little relief. It’s expected to be much the same on Saturday, April 11, however there is a possibility of rainfall in the afternoon.

Sunday, April 12 is expected to be hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy at some points during the day, with temperatures slightly decreasing, especially over coastal areas. Moderate winds could potentially create blowing dust and sand in some areas.

The weather is expected to cool down slightly by Monday, April 13, with haze and more cloud on the horizon. There’s also a chance of rainfall and another slight decrease in temperature. More moderate winds up to 42km/hr. are expected to freshen things up a bit.

Whilst we might not be able to head to our favourite beach clubs and pools to enjoy the spike in temperature due to the lockdown, the hot weather is still a good excuse to head to our private outdoor spaces to top up the tan.

Let the balcony or garden sunbathing commence…

