Dubai’s much-loved boxing studio Underdog Boxn has launched an online subscription channel to help keep fans in shape during quarantine. The members-only portal offers multiple workouts per day, via Instagram and Zoom.

UnderdogTV offers a variety of packages to suit a range of budgets. Included in the subscription will be three Instagram Live workouts per day, available for 24 hours each. There’s also interactive Zoom classes with real-time coaching and motivation.

Plus, the Underdog TV IGTV library will be continuously updated, giving you access to hours of content from the click of a button. Classes include Shadowboxn, strength workouts, yoga and hybrid yoga, dance classes, indoor cycling and HIIT.

Underdog TV prides itself on the live element of its classes, rather than posting pre-recorded sessions. This allows the coaches to offer real-time training and join you on the workout as you do it.

Packages start at Dhs50 for a one-day (24 hour) pass, or Dhs240 for 14 days (two weeks). For 30 days it’s Dhs460 and all prices include VAT. Once you’re a member you’ll be accepted into the Underdog TV Instagram page, and can begin your sweat session.

The team at Underdog Boxn revealed it will still host its complimentary 30-minute live workouts now and again, however this platform is the main source to find regular content to try at home.

If you’re more of a meditator than a fighter, check out the 10-day meditation challenge from Jivamukti With Dina. From April 25, to May 5, you’re invited to spend 10 minutes enjoying daily live-streamed guided meditations.

The challenge is priced at Dhs108 and includes daily videos, emails, tips, reflection exercises and access to the meditation audio library. Whether you’re a seasoned meditator or looking to give it a go, the course promises benefits such as reduced stress and anxiety, and expanding your awareness and mindfulness.

