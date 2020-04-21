Underdog Boxn launches daily members-only online workouts
Dubai’s much-loved boxing studio Underdog Boxn has launched an online subscription channel to help keep fans in shape during quarantine. The members-only portal offers multiple workouts per day, via Instagram and Zoom.
UnderdogTV offers a variety of packages to suit a range of budgets. Included in the subscription will be three Instagram Live workouts per day, available for 24 hours each. There’s also interactive Zoom classes with real-time coaching and motivation.
Plus, the Underdog TV IGTV library will be continuously updated, giving you access to hours of content from the click of a button. Classes include Shadowboxn, strength workouts, yoga and hybrid yoga, dance classes, indoor cycling and HIIT.
Underdog TV prides itself on the live element of its classes, rather than posting pre-recorded sessions. This allows the coaches to offer real-time training and join you on the workout as you do it.
Packages start at Dhs50 for a one-day (24 hour) pass, or Dhs240 for 14 days (two weeks). For 30 days it’s Dhs460 and all prices include VAT. Once you’re a member you’ll be accepted into the Underdog TV Instagram page, and can begin your sweat session.
The team at Underdog Boxn revealed it will still host its complimentary 30-minute live workouts now and again, however this platform is the main source to find regular content to try at home.
