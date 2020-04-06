Get your move on with boxing, dance fit and so much more…

Working out at home doesn’t necessarily mean pounding the treadmill (if you have one) or doing HIIT classes on your balcony. There’s plenty of quirky workouts online that you can try, where you’ll have fun and learn new skills along the way.

HIITasana

A combination of HIIT (high intensity interval training) and yoga, HIITasana blends the calorie-busting scientific approach of HIIT, with long-standing qualities of yoga. Hello lean muscles.

@underdogboxn

Boxing

Boxing is an amazing way to smash those calories, without even really realising you’re doing it. Underdog Boxing Dubai will teach you how to jab, cross and upper cut your way to a leaner body and fantastic mood.

Dancefit

If working out really isn’t your thing but you do love to bust some moves on the dance floor, why not try Dancefit? Underdog Boxing’s 45-minute at-home class will have you burning those calories without even realising you’re doing it.

Belly Dancing

Ever wondered how a belly dancer moves like that? Well, now you can learn for yourself with a cool 35-minute Belly Dancing class on Fitness First UAE’s IGTV. Your friends won’t know what’s hit them the next time you’re in the club.

Piloxing

For that all-over body tone you’ve always dreamed of, check out Piloxing. It’s a high-energy workout that combines Pilates, Boxing and Dance. Get ready to see results as it’s seriously none-stop.

Hip-Hop Classes

If you grew up in the 90s and noughties you might have been pretty heavily into hip hop. So, if you always fancied busting those kind of moves, but never quite got it down, there’s plenty of classes on Hipshake Fitness for you to unleash your inner Mary J. Blige or Aaliyah.

hipshakefitness.com

