Peace of mind for those returning to their home countries…

Emirates Airline recently reinstated a number of flights to repatriate people who had travelled to the UAE. In order to achieve the best health and safety levels it can, Emirates has upgraded its personal protection equipment (PPE) for all staff.

All cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff in direct contact with passengers will now have to wear a protective disposable gown over their uniforms and a safety visor, as well as face masks and gloves.

At Dubai International Airport, physical distancing indicators show the distance which should be maintained between all passengers. Thermal scanners are in place to detect passengers suffering from a high temperature as they enter the airport.

Protective barriers have also been installed at the check-in desks. Customers will be required to wear a mask and gloves at all times, from check-in until they disembark the aircraft in their respective destination.

Onboard the aircraft, seats are preallocated so that passengers are adequately spread out. Bento box-style food is served on the flight, to ensure minimal contact between passengers and cabin crew. The personal boxes featuring sandwiches, beverages, snacks and desserts.

Some entertainment offerings, such as magazines, have also been removed from the service, for health and safety reasons. During this time, passengers are not permitted to load carry on baggage to the plane, however the weight allowance has been added to your check-in baggage allowance.

You can book a seat on one of Emirates’ repatriation flights via emirates.com or through your travel agent.

Emirates notes that passengers must comply with the entry requirements of their home country, so reach out to local authorities before making your booking.

Images: Provided