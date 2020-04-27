They will open on April 28…

In line with the recent directives from the Dubai Government, Deira’s popular Waterfront Market has announced that it will be reopening its shops and F&B outlets from Tuesday April 28.

Prior to this, the market, near Hamriya Port, Deira, was allowed to continue operating from April 7, as it was classed as an ‘essential’ to public service, selling fruits, vegetables and fresh fish.

Throughout Ramadan, the Markets will be operational from 6am to 10pm, every day. Retail and food and beverage outlets will open from midday until 10pm.

The management have stressed their prioritisation of the safety of their customers and staff at all times, following all necessary protocols put in place by the government.

Throughout the day, regular cleaning and sanitisation will take place. During the night, every night, deep cleaning and sanitisation will take place from 6pm.

In line with government directives, all customers and staff are required to practice social distancing and wear face masks at all times. Protective gloves are optional.

Waterfront Market will also monitor staff and customers’ temperatures with thermal cameras as they enter the vicinity. Occupancy will be no more than 30 per cent at all times, as per the DED guidelines

Mohamed Al Madani, the Waterfront Market manager said, “Following the success of re-opening our Markets a few weeks ago, Waterfront Market will maintain the high level of precautionary health and safety measures.”

He added, “our dedicated sanitisation teams will continue to implement the 24-hour cleaning programme, which includes disinfecting and sanitising all common areas in addition to their standard hygiene cleaning practices.”

The re-opening of the shops and restaurants join market sellers trading fish, meat, dry Goods and fruit and vegetable markets, and Lulu Hypermarket.

waterfrontmarket.ae

Images: Provided