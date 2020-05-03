Whether you’re going out or staying home…

One of the best parts of the weekend is enjoying a late lazy breakfast in Dubai. Whether you want to sit outside with a stunning view, tuck into an all you can eat deal, or enjoy all of the perks without leaving you bed we have an ideal option for each.

Here’s three places to enjoy breakfast in Dubai this weekend.

Drift Beach Dubai

Stunning beach club Drift is home to an equally chic restaurant, which has expanded its operating hours in recent weeks. The Provençal restaurant now serves breakfast as well as lunch. Available daily between 9am and 12pm, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of fresh dishes with the sea breeze surrounded by the ocean breeze.

Drift, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Circle Cafe

Arguably one of Dubai’s most popular breakfast spots thanks to its unbeatable deal, Circle Cafe has made some adjustments to its set up. To ensure the safety of its guests, you’ll now need to book one of the two-hour slots available this weekend. You can WhatsApp to book between 8am to 10am, 10am to 12pm or 12pm to 2pm. It’s Dhs60 for all you can eat, so make sure to arrive hungry.

Circle Café, Bay Square, Media City, Studio City, and Silicon Oasis. @circlecafe

La Cantine (breakfast in bed)

Don’t want to venture out this weekend? Let the breakfast experience come to you. La Cantine’s popular brunch menu is available every weekend on Deliveroo. From French toast to pancakes, it’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself, without leaving the house.

Breakfast menu available on the weekend only. Order here.

