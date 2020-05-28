Dubai museums will open in a phased manner…

Dubai is slowly starting to return to some sense of normality as per the virtual meeting headed by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai with regards to the economic activities in the city.

With strict measurements in place, restaurants are opening their doors, brunches are back, cinemas and other entertainment attractions are open, and late night on May 28, 2020, Dubai Culture shared the amazing news that museums too, will reopen on June 1, 2020.

According to the Instagram post, Dubai Culture stated that the decision to reopen was “in line with the Dubai Government’s decision to resume economic activity.”

They continued stating that museums around Dubai will be reopened in a phased manner starting June 1, 2020.

The first museums to open their doors will be Al Shindagha Museum in Old Dubai, and Etihad Museum on Jumeirah beach road. They will operate from 10am to 5pm daily.

Joining them will be the Coin Museum in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood which will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 2pm.

Dubai Culture stated that preventive measures will be enforced to ensure the wellbeing of visitors and museum employees.

Visitors and museum employees will have to wear face masks and they will have their temperatures checked before they enter the premises. They will need to abide by social distancing rules and the museum will also have sterilisation routines.

According to Emirates News Agency, currently, the museum will only welcome 50 per cent of its visitor capacity for safety reasons and only those in the age group of 12 to 59 will be allowed to enter.

Group visits as well will be restricted to five people each and no events or celebrations will be allowed to take place.

For tickets, Dubai Culture urges visitors to make use of their nol cards. Tickets can also be bought online through the At The Top – Burj Khalifa ticketing portal.

