Fuel your productivity with Studio One’s quirky ‘Box Office’…

Offices may have reopened with limited capacity but many of us are still working from home for the foreseeable future. If you’re struggling to achieve your maximum levels of productivity, you’re not alone.

Whether the kids are testing your patience, the construction across the street is never-ending, or you can’t resist the back-and-forth trips to the fridge (guilty), maybe a change of scenery is the solution.

Studio One, the quirky boutique hotel based in Dubai Studio City, has launched its new ‘Box Office’ package. The deal allows you to borrow one of their specially adapted rooms for a day, giving you the privacy and space you need to concentrate on being productive.

Each room has a high-speed internet connection, a 43 inch smart TV and printer-on-demand services, as well as an all important Nespresso machine. You’ll even get 25 per cent off food and drinks at Italian restaurant, Larte, or the in-room dining service.

Other perks in the room include a comfortable sofa bed for that afternoon nap we’ve all become accustom to, and the ability to connect your own devices to the big screen TV. After a long day at the ‘office’ you can even kick back and enjoy a two-hour screening in Studio One’s private cinema room.

Rates start from Dhs99 for a single room perfect for up to two people, or for the whole team you can book two adjoining rooms for Dhs175. If you miss the curfew and need to spend the night you can also get 10 per cent off the overnight room rate.

For more information or to book, call (800) 788346 or visit studioonehotel.com.