Ramadan in 2020 will always be remembered as an unusual time, as mosques across the country remain closed throughout. For those who find Ramadan an ideal time to visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC), you can now enjoy a live guided tour.

The remote cultural tours are available to register for government and private institutions. These companies can enjoy an exclusive tour around the stunning mosque, guided by a member of the SZGMC team.

If you’re not looking for a private tour though, weekly sessions are held on Instagram live, offering an insight into the beauty of the architecture. Lead by the centre’s Cultural Tour Specialist, you’ll also explore the stunning areas that make up the world’s largest mosque.

These sessions are broadcast every Tuesday in Arabic and every Saturday in English at 11am on the official SZGMC Instagram page. This gives viewers from around the world the opportunity to enjoy the incredible destination from the comfort of their own home.

