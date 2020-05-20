The Dubai art event will run until May 26…

As the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, industries are coming up with new and innovative ways to keep the community engaged.

One such initiative that was born is not cancelled – a meaningful digital art event that is helping galleries from across the world to promote and sell their art online in a sustainable way.

The initiative is run by Treat Agency in Vienna, whose founder and CEO wanted to offer support to its local art scene in the wake of the global pandemic. Following its success in Vienna, the art event expanded to capital cities including Berlin, Warsaw and Paris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by not cancelled (@notcancelled.art) on May 18, 2020 at 11:01pm PDT

And now, this global event has landed in Dubai, with six galleries taking part in the initiative – Carbon 12, Green Art Gallery, Grey Noise, Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Lawrie Shabibi and The Third Line.

Over the next week, each of these galleries will present artists from their programmes and showcase their artwork. You can take a peek at the range of inspiring artworks here.

But the platform isn’t just focused on art sales. Throughout the week, the event will also feature walk-throughs, insights on how paintings were created, exclusive interviews with the gallerists and artists involved, and more.

You can find a schedule of events listed on the website here.

Remember, Dubai will only be participating for a week, so you only have until May 26 to check it out.

notcancelled.art/dubai