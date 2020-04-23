Paint like no one is watching…

Life may have come to a screeching halt, but that isn’t stopping Art Painting Lab, a Dubai-based art studio that’s determined to spread a message of hope, optimism and humour through art.

In a move that will help inspire and encourage the UAE community during this difficult time, Art Painting Lab is asking residents to turn in their works of art, which they will then use to create a public mural or two of epic proportions in the UAE.

Called the ‘United Art Emirates’, Art Painting Lab says the initiative will be a good outlet for people to share their emotions, while at the same time portray a story of a nation coming together to create something inspiring during uncertain times.

The best bit? You don’t have to be a master painter to participate as the initiative calls on people of all skill levels to take part. There’s no age limit either.

Sam Saliba, founder of Art Painting Lab, stated, “We hope you will send us your artworks, there is no judgement, good or bad work. Paint like no one is watching…”

Art Painting Lab hope to receive at least 2020 pieces of art by June 1, 2020.

Here’s how you participate

First, the piece of art submitted needs to be yours, and culturally appropriate with a message that will spread hope and optimism.

Follow the Art Painting Lab Instagram page, and when you upload your photo to your Instagram profile, make sure you tag them so they can manage and track your submission.

Entries can also be emailed to hello@artpaintinglab.com

You will get a personal response from the team once you’ve made your submission.

Only residents of UAE are allowed to participate.

Time to let those creative juices flow!

unitedartemirates.com

Images: provided