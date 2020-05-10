Dubai Police confirm that all other permit requests will automatically be rejected…

While the Covid-19 restrictions are beginning to ease in Dubai, we are not out of the woods yet.

The National Disinfection Programme is still well and truly underway – and Dubai residents are being reminded that we must stay home between 10pm and 6am each day.

Previously, when the programme was running 24 hours a day, residents could apply for a permit for essential outings, including shopping for groceries or attending medical appointments.

Now, Dubai Police have clarified that the only permits being granted between 10pm and 6am are for medical emergencies. All other permits are being rejected.

A statement on the Dubai Police permit website reads: “Please note that all permits will be automatically rejected except for medical emergency permits.”

According to Gulf News, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police says, “Permits are issued only for people with medical emergencies because there is enough time for everybody to get their needs between 6am and 10pm.”

“It is not logical that someone asks for permit to buy groceries after 10pm,” says Major General Al Gaithi.

If you are caught out of the house between 10pm and 6am, without a valid permit, you will face a Dhs3,000 fine. Major General Al Gaithi warns that police are issuing fines on the spot, rather than offering warnings as they had done in the past.

“Before we used to issue warning fines to educate the public. Now police are issuing direct fines on violators. There is no reason for anyone to go out during movement restriction hours as they have 14 hours to get their needs,” he says.

If you do have a medical emergency between 10pm and 6am, you’ll need to request a permit via dxbpermit.gov.ae.

The website also has a list of the vital sectors that are exempted from the restrictions. You do not need to apply for a permit if you are employed in one of these sectors, but you should carry a letter from your employer.