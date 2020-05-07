Special flights will operate between Abu Dhabi and 14 other destinations…

Amidst a confusing time for UAE residents stuck abroad as a result of travel bans due to COVID-19, there’s some good news.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad have announced a special schedule of flights in May to allow some UAE residents to return to the country.

Whilst it is good news, only those who have received approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) will be able to return, with a unique ICA number.

Any UAE residents stuck outside the UAE will need to complete a Twajudi form to apply for approval.

In a statement on the Etihad website, the airline announced that it will be ‘operating limited one-way flights to Abu Dhabi to help residents return to the UAE.’ This is also to help UAE nationals stuck outside the country to return.

Etihad also stated that, ‘these flights have been approved by the UAE Government, and we’re working closely with authorities to continue these types of operations.’ Flights are scheduled between Abu Dhabi and 14 destinations.

Many UAE residents have been wondering whether they will need to self-isolate upon their eventual return to the UAE. Etihad outlined that passengers ‘will undertake PCR and thermal testing when they arrive into Abu Dhabi, and are required to self-isolate for 14 days.’

Inbound flights scheduled:

Amsterdam: 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 May

13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 May Barcelona: 14, 17, 24 and 31 May

14, 17, 24 and 31 May Frankfurt: 17, 24 and 31 May

17, 24 and 31 May Jakarta: 15 and 29 May

15 and 29 May Kuala Lumpur: 23 and 30 May

23 and 30 May London: 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30-May

9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30-May Manila: 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 May

13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 May Melbourne: 13, 20 and 27 May

13, 20 and 27 May Seoul: 22 and 29 May

22 and 29 May Singapore: 20 and 27 May

20 and 27 May Tokyo: 20 and 27 May

All bookings made after 29 April 2020 for travel ‪between 16 June and 31 August 2020, are fully flexible and refundable.

