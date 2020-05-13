Dip into Dubai’s best hummus…

With International Hummus Day falling on Wednesday May 13, there’s never been a better time to dip into a serve of creamy hummus. From traditional recipes to flavour-packed variations, we reveal where to find Dubai’s tastiest hummus.

Mantoushe

Why order one type of hummus when you can get six? To celebrate World Hummus Day, Mantoushe has launched a limited-edition hummus collection. For Dhs39, you’ll get six flavours of hummus in one pack. Flavours include classic, guacamous with avocado, sriracha hummus with chilli, sundried tomato hummus, jalapeno-mint hummus and beetroot hummus.

Mantoush Hummus Collection, available May 13 to 19. Order on Deliveroo.

Wafi Gourmet

We’re big fans of the full mezze spread at Wafi Gourmet – and one of the standouts is the hommos with tahina (Dhs34), which has the consistency of whipped cream. Order it as part of a Middle Eastern feast, or with Wafi Gourmet’s Ramadan and Iftar menus.

Wafi Gourmet, delivery daily noon to 7pm. Tel: (04) 3244433. wafigourmet.com. Order via Deliveroo or Zomato.

Allo Beirut

The Lebanese street food masters offer five hummus variations that start with the classic base of blended chickpeas, tahini, lemon and garlic. Tempting toppings include chicken or beef shawarma (Dhs29), or the flavour-packed hummus Beiruti (Dhs21) laced with cumin, parsley and fava beans.

Allo Beirut, City Walk and Hessa Street. allobeirutstreetfood.com. Order via chatfood.

Al Hallab

You won’t be disappointed if you order Al Hallab’s classic hummus (Dhs20), but if you’re after a textural treat, try the hummus fatteh (Dhs32) layered with pine nuts and crunchy pita bread. Or, for a more rustic take, order the hummus balila (Dhs20), which features coarsely crushed chickpeas, instead of the smooth blend.

Al Hallab, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Downtown Dubai and Garhoud. alhallabrestaurant.com. Order online at orderloop.me/alhallab

Al Safadi

Trad Lebanese restaurant Al Safadi also delivers the goods with its hummus range, including the creamy classic (Dhs22), garlic-and-cumin-spiked Beiruty (Dhs24), and the hearty hummus with topped with diced meat and fried pine nuts (Dhs37).

Al Safadi, DIFC, The Pointe Palm Jumeirah, Al Rigga and Umm Al Sheif. alsafadi.ae. Order via orderloop.me/alsafadi.

Mezza House

When you dine in at Mezza House, the classic hummus (Dhs28) arrives as a voluminous peak, topped with boiled chickpeas, a drizzle of olive oil and shards of crispy pita. We can’t guarantee it’ll look quite so incredible via delivery, but it’s sure to taste just as good.

Mezza House, Downtown Dubai. mezzahouse.com. Order via order.chatfood.io/mezza-house

Tania’s Teahouse

Purists, avert your eyes. The final hummus in our round-up won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but for those who are feeling experimental, there’s the chocolate hummus from Tania’s Teahouse. It’s not on the current delivery menu, but we’ve got Tania’s chocolate hummus recipe here.

Tania’s Teahouse, Jumeirah Beach Road. taniasteahouse.com