The lowdown on UAE residency visas, tourist visas, vehicle registration, driver’s licenses and more…

In mid April, the UAE Government announced that all residency and tourist visas that expired after March 1 would be extended until the end of 2020.

Now, 171 Tawasul has answered your pressing questions about visa extensions, Emirates IDs, vehicle registration and driver’s license renewals.

1. How can I renew my expired tourist visa? Will I have to pay a fine if my visa has expired?

All visit visas have been automatically extended until December 31, 2020. There are no fines for any visit visa categories. Visit visa holders are advised to coordinate with their home country’s embassy to facilitate their departure from the UAE.

2. How do I renew my residence permit if it expired after March 1, 2020? Are there any fines imposed on expired residence permits?

UAE residence visas that expired after March 1 have been automatically extended until December 31, 2020, with a full exemption from delay penalties.

3. How do I renew my expired Emirates ID?

Emirates IDs that expired on or after March 1, 2020, have been automatically extended until the end of the year.

4. How can I renew my vehicle registration card? Do I need to get my vehicle inspected?

You can renew your vehicle registration for one year through the Ministry of Interior smart channels. You don’t need to get your car inspected, but you still need to obtain valid vehicle insurance.

5. How can I renew my UAE drivers license? Do I need to conduct an eye test?

You can renew your UAE driver’s license through the Ministry of Interior smart channels. You can obtain a one-year license without conducting an eye test. If you do sit the eye test, you can renew your driver’s license for 10 years.

6. What is the status of UAE residents who are currently outside the country? How and when can they return to UAE?

For UAE residents who’ve found themselves stuck outside the UAE, visit Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation website and register for the “Residents Tawajudi” service, to request your return to the UAE.

Over the weekend, residents who had been stranded overseas began returning to the UAE, with some expat children reunited with their families.