Sponsored: Part four of the True Aussie Ramadan cooking series. This week, Chef Khawla Alsaib brings you a simple and delicious recipe you can try at home…

Looking to get creative in the kitchen? All it takes is a quick search on the internet and you’ll receive numerous results. However, not all the videos and recipes you’ll encounter are up to par with wonky camerawork, incomplete instructions, or maybe a presenter who drones on too much.

In order to help you save your time and energy for the actual cooking process, What’s On has teamed up with True Aussie Lamb and Beef and celebrated TV chef Khawla Alsaib who will be sharing some of their favourite recipes over the holy month of Ramadan which you can try at home.

This week, True Aussie shows us how to make classic Australian beef roast with vegetables

Check out the video below and then scroll down to get a list of the ingredients and the method to prepare this simple yet delicious dish.

Serves: 4 to 6 people

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Here’s what you’ll need:

1.5kg Australian beef tenderloin

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

4 tsp paprika

1 cup beef stock

4-6 garlic cloves, whole

2 cups baby carrots

2 cups baby potatoes

2 celery stalks

2 cups broccoli

2 cups shallots

2-3 sprigs of thyme

Olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

1. Remove the beef from the fridge 30 minutes before you want to cook it, to let it come up to room temperature.

2. Pre-heat oven to 180°C.

3. Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Drizzle the beef with olive oil and season well with salt, pepper and paprika, then rub all over the meat. Place beef in the pot. Brown all sides, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from pot and set aside.

4. In the same pot, heat olive oil. Add all the vegetables, except the garlic, then sauté over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes. Next, add garlic cloves, salt, pepper and paprika and stir to combine.

5. Next, place the beef in the middle of a baking dish and the cooked vegetables around it. Pour in the Worcestershire sauce and beef stock. Finally, add sprigs of thyme on top.

6. Place in oven and roast for 1 to 1.5 hours depending on the desired rarity or until beef and vegetables are tender.

Bon appetit!

Meet Chef Khawla Alsaib

A TV star, made famous on MBC’s Top Chef, Chef Khawla now works as an Executive Chef and as a consultant of Arab cuisine, primarily in the Gulf and Europe. You can follow her foodie adventures here.

Where to buy online?

Here’s where to get your fix of True Aussie meat in the UAE

• Spinneys

• Carrefour

• Lulu Hypermarket

• Choitrams

• Union Co-op

• Aswaaq

• Prime Gourmet

• Springbok Butchery App

• El Grocer UAE App

• La Carne

• Organic Foods and Cafe

• Kibsons

• Instashop

• Les Gastronomes

• Martins Meats

• Grand Gourmet Grocer

• Elfab

• Classic Deli

• Chef 2 Chef

• Yeebly

To find this recipe and loads more, including tips and meat hacks, cooking inspiration and where to buy head to lambandbeef.com

Images: provided