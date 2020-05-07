There are no travel restrictions in space…

Travelling at an orbital speed of around 7km per second, 380 miles above our heads, the UAE’s flagship satellite, KhalifaSat has a pretty good vantage point for capturing breathtaking panoramas.

And with much of the world currently in isolation, the stage is set for some ‘never before’ photographic opportunities.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre used its Twitter account to share some fascinating snaps of the world’s airports in lockdown.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, strict travel restrictions are in place across most countries, which means the amount of air travel is vastly reduced.

Runways lay unused, planes are huddled together in maintenance bays, and pigeons are strutting about on landing strips with renewed confidence.

Here we see snaps of Dubai’s own international airport, DXB; along with Charles de Gaulle in Paris; Beijing Capital International Airport in China; and LAX, Los Angeles International Airport in the US, as captured by the KhalifaSat.

Other airports around the world have also shared more grounded views of their own sleeping gateways.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Delhi International Airport

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Of course, we are all keen to return to a normal life, one where we can cross the bridges of our interconnected world and hug our distant loved ones, but we must be patient.

The travel restrictions are in place to protect all the members of our global society, and holding in that hug for for a little bit longer is a small price to pay for that.

