A 50 per cent discount is available on traffic fines up to June 22…

If you’re a motorist in Abu Dhabi, you could be eligible for up to 50 per cent off traffic fines.

Abu Dhabi Police announced on Thursday, May 21, that there are now three different types of discounts on traffic fines for motorists in the UAE capital.

A 50 per cent discount on traffic fines will be available if motorists make a payment on traffic violations before June 22, 2020.

A 35 per cent discount will be available to motorists if they make a payment within 60 days of committing a traffic violation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by رؤية الإمارات Emirates Vision (@evisionmn) on May 20, 2020 at 8:31pm PDT

Following that, if motorists make a payment for a traffic violation outside of 60 days, a 25 per cent discount will apply.

This 25 per cent discount will be valid until the end of 2020. If motorists don’t pay their fines before then, the total fine will need to be paid.

Since movement restrictions were put in place due to the UAE’s National Sterilisation Programme, it was confirmed that UAE residents are able to move freely between emirates.

Recently, the UAE announced that the hours of the sterilisation programme have been extended. This means that now, residents can leave their homes between the hours of 6am to 8pm, whereby previously it was 6am to 10pm.

A new set of heavier fines has also been introduced. Any motorists that travel with others in a vehicle must wear a face mask at all times, or face a Dhs3,000 fine.

Additionally, if more than three people travel in one vehicle, motorists face another Dhs3,000 fine.

Furthermore, a Dhs3,000 fine is applicable for moving between emirates during the hours of the National Sterilisation Programme (8pm to 6am).

Read the full list of new fines here.

Image: Getty