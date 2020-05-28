Popcorn at the ready – we’ve got some catching up to do…

With cinemas now allowed to reopen in Dubai, there’s never been a better time to catch up on the latest blockbusters. From Academy Award winners to blockbusting thrillers, here are 20 movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

Before you book your ticket, take a look at everything Dubai cinemas are doing to prepare for reopening.

1917

During WWI, two young British soldiers are given an impossible task. They must deliver a message deep within enemy territory that will prevent 1,600 men, including one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking into a deadly trap.

Starring: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays

Genre: Drama, War (15+)

Bad Boys for Life

This highly anticipated third instalment of the Bad Boys franchise sees the fast-talking Miami detective duo face off against a mother-and-son criminal team.

Starring: Will Smith, Vanessa Hudgens, Martin Lawrence

Genre: Action

Birds of Prey

When Harley Quinn breaks up with the Joker, she decides to make a fresh start, but soon realises she’s the not the only lady in Gotham looking for liberation. She joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Starring: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime (15+)

Bloodshot

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ray Garrison, an elite soldier killed in battle, was chosen as part of an experiment to be brought back to life – albeit with super-human strength and an ability to heal quickly. He goes after the man who killed his wife, or, at least, he believes killed his wife. He soon comes to realise that not everything he learns can be trusted. The true question his: Can he even trust himself?

Starring: Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi (PG15)

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr leads an all-star cast of actors and voice-overs in a remake of the comedy classic, Doctor Dolittle. Prepare for plenty of adventure as Dolittle comes out of hiding following the death of his wife and sets off for a mythical island, where he discovers he can talk to animals.

Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen, Rami Malek, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland

Genre: Adventure

I Still Believe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This film is based on the true-life story of Christian musician Jeremy Camp. It chronicles his remarkable journey of love and loss, proving that there is always hope in midst of tragedy, and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.

Starring: Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, Melissa Roxburgh

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance (18+)

Jojo Rabbit

This WWII satire follows a young boy named Jojo, who has his world turned on its axis when he finds out his mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Along with his imaginary friend, Jojo needs to find a way to confront his naive nationalism.

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, Roman Griffin Davis

Genre: Comedy

Joker

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you haven’t seen Joaquin Phoenix in his award-winning turn as the titular Joker, now’s your last chance to watch one of the biggest releases of 2019 on the big screen.

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro

Genre: Crime, drama, thriller (15+)

Knives Out

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Inspired by Agatha Christie, this modern-day murder mystery follows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he investigates the death of a famous crime novelist.

Starring: Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon

Genre: Crime (PG13+)

Little Women

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 2020 adaptation of the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women features an all-star female cast including Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson. Watch as four American sisters come of age in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Genre: Drama

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep

Midway

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Based on real-life events, and directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day), this historical action film tells the story of a group of pilots and soldiers who must overcome overwhelming odds during WWII.

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas, Ed Skrein, Mandy Moore,

Genre: Action (PG15)

Misbehaviour

Based on the extraordinary true story of the 1970 Miss World pageant in London. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show, gathering more than 100 million viewers. Angered by the fact that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. When the show did resume, the results caused an uproar when the first black woman was crowned Miss World.

Starring: Keira Knightley, Jessie Buckley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Genre: Drama, History (18)

Parasite

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By turns hilarious and heart-wrenching, the Academy Award-winning Film of the Year is not to be missed. This exceptional South Korean film follows the misadventures of a family as they weave their way into the lives of an upper-class household.

Starring: Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong

Genre: Comedy (15+)

Siberia

Siberia tells the story of an American diamond merchant, who travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. While he’s there, he falls for a Russian cafe owner and as their relationship intensifies, so too do the dangers of the diamond trade.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Boris Gulyarin, Ashley St. George

Genre: Crime, Romance, Thriller (18+)

Sonic the Hedgehog

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follows the adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life with his newfound friend Tom Wachowski. They soon learn that villainous Dr Robotnik is after Sonic and his powers, and together they must find a way to stop him.

Starring: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family (PG)

The Call of the Wild

An adaption of the literary classic The Call of the Wild, by Jack London, this film follows the story of Buck, a big-hearted (and just plain big) St Bernard-Scotch Collie dog. His blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is stolen and sold to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the 1890s Gold Rush.

Starring: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family (PG)

The Gentlemen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In typical Guy Ritchie fashion, this mobster flick features sharp dialogue and a seemingly endless string of blackmail, backstabbing and bribery.

Starring: Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant

Genre: Action comedy

The Invisible Man

When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her a fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As time goes on, things get creepy and slowly turn lethal as Cecilia’s encounters with an unseen identity get worse.

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge

Genre: Horror, Mystery, SciFi (15+)

The Way Back

Jack Cunningham is a widowed, former HS basketball phenomenon, who walked away from the game when he lost his struggle with addiction. Years later, he is offered the chance to be a coach of a basketball team at his alma mater. As his team starts to excel, his old demons confront him.

Starring: Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watk

Genre: Drama, Sport (PG15)

True History of the Kelly Gang

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Peter Carey, the movie follows Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they flee from authorities during the 1870s.

Starring: George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama (18)

Images: stills