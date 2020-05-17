The Reform team is keeping your mind sharp and your belly full with a murder mystery night…

If you’re crawling up the walls at home, perhaps it’s time you joined the residents of Lockdowne Town.

This Friday night, Reform Social & Grill is hosting a virtual murder mystery in Dubai. Teams will compete to solve a classic whodunit, all from the comfort of your living room.

In groups of two or four, you’ll join Detective Will Gettam for a fun-filled evening, as you race the clock to solve a spate of murders in the fictional Southern English village of Lockdowne Town.

To make this British thriller even more enticing, you’ll get a three-course roast dinner delivered to your door in Dubai. The quintessential English feast from the Reform kitchen includes sharing platters and cheese fondue to start, a choice of roasts for mains, and classic desserts to finish.

The meal and entry into the competition costs Dhs250 for two people, or Dhs375 for a team of four. On Friday afternoon, you’ll receive your delicious roast delivery, along with a map and the front page of the local newspaper, Daily Lockdowne.

Once the competition kicks off at 7pm, you’ll then have two hours to sift through the clues and point your virtual finger at the culprits. Name the guilty team, location and weapon used to prove whodunit and win the night.

Lockdowne Town Murder Mystery Night from Reform Social & Grill, Friday May 22, from 7pm. Dhs250 for two; Dhs375 for four. Only open to ages 21 and up. Tel: (04) 4542638 to register your team and arrange delivery of your roast dinner. reformsocialgrill. ae

Image: Facebook