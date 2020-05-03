The pre-pay service is 100 per cent contactless…

Homegrown e-commerce brand Noon.com has just announced the launch of a brand new grocery delivery service in Dubai. The online platform currently sells a huge range of products from clothing to electronics, and now fresh food and everyday essentials.

Called Noon Daily, the next-day delivery service covers the whole of Dubai, and be accessed through the Noon app. There’s no minimum order, so you can enjoy fresh food, dairy, meat, frozen items, household products and more to your door with the click of a button.

In response to recent times, all deliveries can be made completely contactless, so you have peace of mind when receiving your order. Noon clarified that the highest hygiene measures have been implemented, including regular temperature checks for all staff and regular sanitisation of their facilitates.

Noon.com founder, Mohamed Alabbar said: “Our service and dedication are as strong as ever, and the introduction of ‘noon Daily’ is the next chapter in noon’s story and it continues our journey in becoming the company for the people, by the people of this region.

“With the unwavering support of Dubai Economy, this launch highlights our commitment to come through this difficult time together and prepare for when we return to better times,” he added.

Noon Daily was already in development prior to the country’s Stay Home policy, however it was expedited to ensure customers can easily access fresh groceries without leaving their home.

You can now order all of your grocery essentials, from fresh fruit and vegetables to baby food and cleaning products, via the Noon app. If you already have the app, you may need to update it to access Noon Daily.

noon.com