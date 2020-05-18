Kushi by Reif is tipped to be the younger sibling of acclaimed Reif Kushiyaki…

Back in March, What’s On reported that award-winning Dubai chef, Reif Othman, was planning a new opening on Palm Jumeirah. Now we can let you know that not one but two exciting dining concepts are launching at Nakheel Mall this month.

Kushi by Reif, has been described as the younger sibling of Reif’s immensely popular restaurant Reif Kushiyaki. The Dar Wasl mall spot serves up Asian street food such as kushiyaki (skewered meats), claypot rice and his now famous wagyu beef sandos.

We’re told that the new outpost will be ‘same same but different’, featuring a few highlights from the original menu, as well as some exciting new additions.

While the official Kushi by Reif will take a little while longer to open its doors, two exciting concepts are ready and waiting to serve you this month. The first is opening this weekend, while the second will run every weekend from the end of May.

If you’re a big fan of Japanese cuisine, particularly its desserts then buckle up because you’re going to love the new cake and chirashi counter. Launching on Thursday May 21 in the Depachicka Food Hall, you’ll find a plethora of tasty treats, just in time for Eid.

On Friday May 29, a donburi pop-up will be taking a prime position in Depachika Food Hall every Friday and Saturday. The two concepts are set to act as a teaser for the exciting launch yet to come.

Guests will be welcome to dine in (following social distancing rules) or take-away, with home delivery launching soon. Nakheel Mall has also launched a ‘Call, Come, Collect’ service which will bring your order directly to your car for contactless pick-up.

Depachika, Nakheel Mall, launching Thursday May 21. @kushibyreif