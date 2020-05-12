The revised guidelines apply to returns, sales and opening hours…

Dubai Economy (DED) has issued an updated list of guidelines and protocols for retailers in Dubai.

The circular, distributed to wholesale and retail trade, features some noteworthy amendments to the Stage 1 protocols that have been in place since Dubai’s shopping malls and retailers reopened on April 24.

Throughout Ramadan, malls have been allowed to open between noon and 10pm. After Ramadan ends, DED states that normal operating hours can apply, although they do recommend reduced hours of 10am to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to midnight on weekends.

One big update for shoppers is the news that the ‘No Refund/Return Policy’ will be removed. Stores may accept returns and exchanges, so long as they sanitise the items and set them aside for 24 hours before returning them to sale.

If you want to try clothes on in the fitting room, you’ll have to wear a mask at all times. You can only try on five items per store, and you must not spend more than 10 minutes in the fitting room.

Any items you do try on have to be set aside by the retailer for 24 hours before they return them to the shelves.

The restriction on sales and promotions has also been lifted – just in time for Eid.

And while it’s great to see that some progress is being made, it’s going to be a while until we see a return to normal business, with the following guidelines still in effect: