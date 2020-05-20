The revised public transport timings are in line with the extended National Sterilisation Programme…

Starting today, the UAE’s National Sterilisation Programme will be in effect from 8pm to 6am each day. Dubai residents must stay indoors while the programme is underway (unless it’s a medical emergency), and the extended hours will run from now until further notice.

In keeping with the extended lockdown hours, the RTA has announced new times for public transport in Dubai, including the city’s metro, tram and bus services.

The new timings conform to the revised national sterilisation programme from 08:00 pm to 06:00 am (of the following day). #RTA will apply all preventive and proactive health measures highlighted by observing physical distancing in transit means, stations, and centres. #RTANews — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 19, 2020



The RTA took to Twitter to advise public transport users of the new timings, starting Wednesday May 20. Both the red and green lines of the Dubai metro will now operate from 7am to 9pm each day.

Thanks for contacting us. As of today Wednesday the 20th of May, Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will start service at 07:00 am and end at 09:00 pm, as for the buses, it will operate from 06:00 am to 08:00 pm. 1/2 — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 19, 2020



Buses will be operating on a reduced timetable, with 74 buses servicing 13 routes across the city.

During the national sterilisation programme, 74 buses will be operating on 13 routes namely: 8, 10, 12, A13, 17, C01, C07, F18, F21, F34, F43 and X23, these routes will serve 19 public and private hospitals. 2/2 — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 19, 2020

There are a number of new rules for using public transport in Dubai. Travellers must wear a face mask at all times and maintain a safe distance by observing the markings in the stations and on-board. Elevators can only carry two people at a time, and should be reserved for people with mobility issues and parents with prams.

Images: Getty/Dubai Media Office