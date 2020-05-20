The revised public transport timings are in line with the extended National Sterilisation Programme…

Starting today, the UAE’s National Sterilisation Programme will be in effect from 8pm to 6am each day. Dubai residents must stay indoors while the programme is underway (unless it’s a medical emergency), and the extended hours will run from now until further notice.

In keeping with the extended lockdown hours, the RTA has announced new times for public transport in Dubai, including the city’s metro, tram and bus services.


The RTA took to Twitter to advise public transport users of the new timings, starting Wednesday May 20. Both the red and green lines of the Dubai metro will now operate from 7am to 9pm each day.


Buses will be operating on a reduced timetable, with 74 buses servicing 13 routes across the city.

There are a number of new rules for using public transport in Dubai. Travellers must wear a face mask at all times and maintain a safe distance by observing the markings in the stations and on-board. Elevators can only carry two people at a time, and should be reserved for people with mobility issues and parents with prams.

Images: Getty/Dubai Media Office