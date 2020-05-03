The donation was because of the deep and longstanding connections with the UK…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has sent 60 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment to the UK to help the National Health Service (NHS) combat Covid-19.

PPE and other medical equipment are in short supply in the UK as the country continues to battle coronavirus.

The news was announced on the BBC television network, and was retweeted by the Dubai Media Office.

BBC News presenter Clive Myrie reports that a spokesperson for Sheikh Mohammed stated the donation was because of the deep and longstanding connections with the UK, and that he is determined to do his bit to keep Britain’s health workers safe.

The first aircraft carrying the supplies landed in London from China on April 30, 2020.

According to Sheikh Mohammed’s official website, the delivery includes face masks, protective clothing and other essential items required by healthcare workers during this period.

The website went on to state that the “generous aid demonstrates the UAE’s keenness to support international efforts to contain the outbreak”.

This is not the first time the UAE has stepped up in the fight against Covid-19 around the world. Since the outbreak began, the UAE has sent medical supplies to several countries across the globe, including the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Nepal and Iran, to name a few.

The shipments have included essential equipment to aid medical professionals who are on the frontline fighting the coronavirus.

