The Irish Village has reopened both of its popular Irish pubs in line with Dubai government’s new guidelines. To celebrate the reopening, the casual restaurant has launched two drinks deals that are too tempting to pass on.

If you visit either of the Garhoud or Studio City pubs, you’ll be able to purchase selected draught beers for just Dhs20. If beer’s not your thing, you’ll also be able to get any other house beverage for Dhs35, every single day.

In line with the new regulations, a main course meal will need to be purchased to order any alcoholic drink. The menu features all of your favourite pub grub dishes including meat balls and mash, fish and chips, chicken curry and more.

After the recent government announcements, it seems the city is slowly starting to open back up again. This weekend, some Dubai brunches have resumed, giving residents to enjoy their favourite pastime once again.

Or if it’s a beach day you’re after, Cove Beach has reopened its facilities to the public. Each sun bed will be placed two metres apart and guests will be required to bring their own towel. Entrance will be priced at Dhs200 which is redeemable on food and drinks.

