Proceeds from the Dhs19 stamp will aid front-line workers…

Emirates Post has created a new souvenir stamp which honours those work on the front-line during the Covid-19 pandemic. The design features two of the UAE’s most recognisable landmarks as well as an illustration of many key-workers.

On the left you can see Burj Khalifa, and on the right there’s Abu Dhabi’s Aldar headquarters. In between the two iconic structures is a sterilisation worker, a doctor, a scientist, a nurse, a police officer, a pharmacist, a delivery driver, a firefighter and a media broadcaster.

A souvenir stamp sheet can be purchased for Dhs19, with proceeds going to Emirates Red Crescent and Emirates Post’s Covid-19 fund, which will aid front-line workers and low-income families. Domestic contactless delivery will be charged at an additional fee of Dhs10 excluding VAT.

“This souvenir stamp sheet is but a small step towards repaying the immense debt of gratitude we owe these heroes and a way in which the public can also support,” said Abdulla Al Ashram, acting group chief executive of Emirates Post.

“On behalf of everyone at Emirates Post, we extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all our healthcare professionals, to those working in the vital sectors and to the volunteers for their dedication and resilience,” he continued.

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this stamp falls under the #ThankYouHeros campaign to honour front-line workers during this time.

You can purchase the stamp via Emirates Post’s online shop, where you’ll also find a wide range of other unique stamps to collect.

Image: Emirates Post