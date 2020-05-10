These sterilisation guidelines are designed to keep you safe at home…

Since Dubai’s lockdown restrictions were eased on April 24 the city has gradually started to return to normal. Although residents are now able to move freely between the hours of 6am and 10pm, some might feel a little tentative.

Now Dubai Police have issued guidelines for residents to follow when returning to their homes after venturing outside. These measures, such as disinfecting your car keys, will help to maximise your safety and prevent the spread of potential germs upon entering your household.

Don’t forget, it’s mandatory to wear a face mask at all times when outside your home. Failure to do so can result in a Dhs1,000 fine.

So what are the guidelines for arriving home?

Avoid touching anyone or anything and sterilise all surfaces you have touched with anti-bacterial solution Take off your shoes before entering your home and sterilise them Leave your bag, keys, wallet, phone and purchases at the door, ready for sterilisation Sterilise all items whilst wearing gloves, then dispose of the gloves afterwards Dispose of any plastic bags Dispose of your face mask Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for more than 20 seconds Take off your outerwear and place them in a laundry basket

UAE residents are permitted to leave their homes between 6am and 10pm every day, which includes travelling between emirates. During the hours of 10pm and 6am, Dubai’s National Sterilisation programme, to curb the spread of coronavirus, will be ongoing and no residents are to leave home.

Dubai’s restaurants, shopping malls and salons are now open, however they are operating at a limited capacity and must enforce social distancing rules at all times. Transport such as Dubai Metro, taxis and buses are also now running, with social distancing measures in place.

Image: Getty