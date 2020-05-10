Temperatures are set to reach a height of 42 degrees celsius…

A new week starts again (how is it almost the middle of May?), and it’s looking a bit hazy weather-wise for the next few days in the UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) have revealed that visibility could be reduced in some areas, due to a cloudy sky and moderate winds causing some dusty scenes.

As the UAE summer is well and truly here, we’ve experienced some high temperatures of late. Don’t expect much change this week, as temperatures are set to reach a height of 42 degrees celsius in some parts of the UAE. Humidity is also on the up, reaching up to 90 per cent over coastal areas

On Monday, May 11, it’s expected to be dusty and partly cloudy in some areas, with a slight decrease in temperature from that on Sunday. Moderate to fresh winds, reaching up to 45 km/h, are predicted to blow ‘loaded dust and sand’, meaning there could be reduced visibility.

It’s much the same on Tuesday, May 12, with the general outlook being dusty and cloudy. Winds are again expected to stir things up, this time reaching up to 50 km/h. Blowing dust and sand will occur as a result, so be careful if you’re heading out.

Don’t expect a change by Wednesday, May 13, as dust and cloud are still to prevail. More winds will cause loaded blowing dust and sand, reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h, with reduced visibility. Sea state in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea is expected to be rough as a result.

On Thursday, May 14, it’s set to calm down somewhat, with winds dropping to speeds of 38km/h, although the general weather will remain dusty and cloudy. Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to return to moderate.

