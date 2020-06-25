The new ruling extends across the whole country…

There was some big news for movement restrictions in the UAE last night.

We received confirmation that the National Disinfection Programme is now complete, and the nightly ban on movement has now been lifted across all seven emirates.

The UAE government also issued a number of other decrees in relation to pandemic regulations. One of them included the instruction that children under 12 would now be permitted to enter malls, shops and restaurants throughout the UAE.

Dr. Al Dhaheri: Children under 12 years old will be allowed entry to shopping centers, retail shops and restaurants across the country. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 24, 2020

The news came from a UAE government briefing which gave an update on the National Disinfection Program.

The relaxing of restrictions came with a reminder that we all have a responsibility to help safeguard the health of the community.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said “We urge the public to continue to follow health practices and abide by the precautionary measures taken by the UAE government to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus”

“To avoid gatherings and family visits, follow social distancing guidelines and continue to wear face masks when leaving home.”

Dr. Al Dhaheri: It is compulsory to follow the three-passenger limit per vehicle if not from the same family. However, members of the same family are allowed to travel in the same vehicle. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 24, 2020

Images: Getty