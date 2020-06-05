All aboard the social distancing Abu Dhabi tour bus…

We should never forget that ‘playing’ is a very important element of ‘playing it safe’. And we’re here to help you get that work/play balance right with five awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, June 14

1. Put the wurst behind you and enjoy some great German food

The Brauhaus at Beach Rotana has reopened and is now serving all your favourite continental meats and hops. You don’t have to be ein stein to realise this is a smart call. In addition to the sausage fest and wunder-bar – you can also Munchen Germany’s own delicious answer to the pizza, flammkuchen.

Brauhaus, Beach Rotana, 10th St. Al Zahiyah, 4pm to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 697 9011, rotana.com

Monday, June 15

2. Let’s go to the beach, each let’s go catch a wave

If you fancy a refreshing dip in the sea but don’t want to commit to a whole staycation, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi has the sol-ution. You can get day and week passes to use their inviting beach facilities from as little as Dhs55 per person.

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area, daily. Tel: (02) 644 6666

Tuesday, June 16

3. Make yours a Manhattan

The St. Regis property on Saadiyat Island has just launched a brand new dining concept. The Signature 3 at the Manhattan Lounge lets you experience dishes from three of the resort’s top dining spots. There’s modern Greek cuisine from MAZI restaurant; aromatic South East Asian flavours from Sontaya; and highlights from Budha-Bar Beach’s Pacific Rim inspired menu.

Manhattan Lounge, St. Regis Saadiyat Island, 12 noon to 9pm, daily. Tel: (02) 498 8888

4. Taco bae out for this exceptional deal on Mexican food

It’s no guaccident that this is a favourite spot for date nights. Taco Tuesdays at El Sombrero are more than just a fiesta of Latin flavour. They have an outrageous deal that scores you five tacos and five margaritas for just Dhs99.

El Sombrero, Sheraton Abu Dhabi, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah 5pm to 9pm noon. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Wednesday, June 17

5. Pay homage to fromage with this grape ‘n’ cheese night

La Cava is now open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesday you can get involved with their un-brie-lievable 7 ATE 9 promotion, which features 15 different grape varieties each paired with cheeses, served at your table, for just Dhs195.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Images: Instagram/Provided