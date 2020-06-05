Let us be the architects of your Abu Dhabi weekend…

With the emirate almost exclusively to ourselves, we’ve got grand designs for your weekend. It’s going to be strong, aesthetically pleasing, and built on a profound sense of whimsy.

We’ve laid out the blueprints, you just need to put it all together. Go on, get those hands dirty…

Thursday, 18th June

1. Wake up right with these delivery Big Breakfast Boxes

In a bid to stamp out the scourge of breakfast-skipping, Café 302 has introduced the Big Breakfast Box, available for delivery to your door. There are four options served daily between 6am and 2pm, a Healthy Lifestyle Box with eggs, granola, yoghurt, fruit and toast; a Taste of Arabia Box with eggs, foul medammes, falafel, grilled halloumi and zaatar croissant; and a Sunshine Vegan Box which is packed with blueberry rice pancakes, grilled tofu patty with avocado sauce, fruit and toast. But they had as at the Full English Box — eggs, sausages, slices of bacon, hash browns and grilled tomato. Starting off the weekend right.

Café 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, 6am to 2pm daily. Delivery direct (02) 610 6688 or through Zomato.com

2. Soak up the savings at this capital hotspot

Laidback venue C.mondo, currently has a number of nifty, thrifty promotions running. There’s a daily happy hour running 5pm to 9pm with 50 per cent off selected beverages, and daily snacks & hops combos from Dhs89.

Centro Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 409 6514

Friday, 19th June

3. Head to this joint, for a genuine ‘meating’ with your mates

Award-winning Abu Dhabi eatery The Foundry has a new ‘at the table’ Friday brunch, that will see you feasting on everything from steakhouse classics to exotic creations. On the starters menu, there’s a classic chicken Caesar salad, carpaccio, sushi and burrata salad, or a duo of foie gras. The mains feature the chef’s signature dishes, such as a beef Wellington and creamy risotto. If you have a hankering for a steak, there’s a ribeye with your name on it, served with parmesan potato croquettes, asparagus and a selection of sauces. For sweets, there’s a delicious selection of the chef’s a la minute desserts available, such as chocolate mud cake with vanilla ice cream, creme brulee, chocolate mousse and more.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, brunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Friday, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks, Dhs99 children ages 6-12. Tel: (02) 8184888. tsogosunhotels.com

4. Make like Marrakesh with this alfresco sundowner spot

There are strong bohemian vibes at breezy poolside hang-out, B Lounge. There’s also a daily happy hour from 5pm to 8pm, and a burger & pint deal for just Dhs69.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, 10am – 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Saturday, 20th June

5. Enjoy three hours of sophisticated sips and snacks at this Hidden gem

Soak up Abu Dhabi skyline views at Hidden, a thoroughly ginspiring lounge. Their ‘Gin O’clock’ promotion available between 12 noon and 9pm every Friday and Saturday, where you can enjoy a set three-course menu alongside three hours of free-flow cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Fri and Sat. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

