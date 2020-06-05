What a week it’s shaping up to be…

It’s a brand new week in the city and with that comes a host of exciting new ways to fill your days. Whether you’re looking for an escape for the day, a recently reopened restaurant to visit, or a cinema deal, we’ve got the best of what Dubai has to offer right here.

Here’s five great things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday June 7

1. Enjoy a ‘workcation’

If it seems like everyone you know is enjoying a day at a luxury hotel, but you still have work commitments, we have a solution. Le Meridien Mina Seyahi has launched a ‘workcation’ package, helping you to get all your important work done, while still enjoying a luxury hotel experience. For Dhs149 for the day, you can check in between 8am and 7pm and enjoy a room with sea view and balcony, high speed internet and beach access. You’ll also have all day access to the Le Meridien Hub, a lobby where you can meet, chat, brainstorm or relax. Just use the promo code L97 when booking.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thurs, 8am to 7pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 399 4141. marriott.com

Monday June 8

2. Spend the day at the beach

Azure Beach has launched a new beach deal for both the weekdays and weekends. It’s Dhs50 Sunday to Thursday, or Dhs100 on Friday and Saturday, all of which is redeemable on food and drinks. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the girls can also get three free drinks vouchers as part of the ladies’ day deal.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs50. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

3. Head back to an old favourite

Roberto’s Dubai has reopened its doors in DIFC. The fine-dining Italian restaurant is ready to welcome guests once again and is offering a full ‘la dolce vita’ experience. Revisit some of your favourite dishes, including beef carpaccio, wild rocket, parmesan and truffle-topped pizza, homemade fettucine with basil pesto and pine nuts or check out the business lunch menu.

Roberto’s, Building No 1, DIFC, daily noon to 10pm. Tel: (04) 386 0066. robertos.ae

Tuesday June 9

4. Check out a luxury afternoon tea

Indulge in one of Dubai’s most popular pastimes as you enjoy a spot of afternoon tea this week. Aspen by Kempinski has relaunched its popular experience, and is offering guests the chance to check it out. For Dhs175 per person, or Dhs295 for two, you can enjoy a selection of fine traditional teas as well as a range of sweet and savoury treats.

Aspen Cafe, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 3pm to 6pm, Dhs175 each or Dhs295 per couple. Tel: (056) 536 3699. kempinski.com

Wednesday June 9

5. Head to the movies

Roxy Cinemas has reopened its doors following a deep sanitsation process. The cinema can be found at JBR, City Walk or Box Park and there’s currently a reduced rate on its Platinum packages. You can now watch film of your choice, plus a starter, main course, a drink and either a dessert or popcorn for Dhs175 per person throughout June.

Roxy Cinemas, various locations, Dubai, daily, prices start from Dhs36.75. theroxycinemas.com

Images: Provided