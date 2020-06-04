Dine on signature dishes from celebrity chefs…

Two of the top-rated restaurants at Atlantis, The Palm have relaunched their brunch offerings, with a couple of key differences.

Nobu Weekend Brunch

Now available on Fridays and Saturdays, the Nobu Weekend Brunch is now a slightly shorter affair, running from noon until 3pm.

During the three-hour experience, you’ll have Nobu culinary icons, such as the black cod miso and yellowtail with fresh jalapenos, delivered straight to your table. Gone, for now, is the sushi and sashimi bar, which will be off the menu while buffets are prohibited.

What used to be one of Dubai’s pricier brunches has also come out of lockdown with a more affordable price tag. The Nobu brunch now costs Dhs435 per person including alcoholic drinks, or Dhs345 with soft drinks.

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar Brunch

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar is also back in the brunch game with the return of its Friday Brunch. This family-friendly brunch celebrates the best of British cuisine, with signature roasts, grills and sides.

For now, it’s full table service, with the starters buffet on the sideline for the foreseeable future. Also on hold at the moment is the children’s entertainment.

Running over three and a half hours, the Bread Street Kitchen & Bar brunch costs Dhs355 for food and alcoholic drinks, Dhs249 for food and soft drinks, and Dhs105 for children.

In keeping with the precautionary measures, there’s a maximum of five people per table at both Atlantis brunches. Brunch at White Restaurant is expected to resume next weekend. Stay tuned for details.

Nobu Weekend Brunch, Fri and Sat noon to 3pm. Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs435 with alcoholic drinks. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/nobu

Bread Street Kitchen Brunch, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs355 with alcohol, and Dhs105 for children. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/gordon-ramsay-bread-street-kitchen

Images: Supplied