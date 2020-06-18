Write your own message upon the wall…

After a testing few months due to a global health pandemic, a number of Dubai’s essential workers have been working around the clock. Property development group Nakheel have launched a cool new initiative to say thank you.

A huge ‘thanks to our heroes’ tribute wall has been erected at the popular Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai, where visitors were invited to write their own message of thanks upon it. The 40 square metre wall has 382 message hearts – which were filled in just one day.

Wanted to write your own message of thanks? Don’t worry as an even bigger heroes wall is set to be unveiled at Persia Court, with 700 message spaces for visitors to write their notes on this weekend.

Ibn Battuta Mall shares the love with more than 1,000 ‘thank you’ messages to #Dubai’s heroeshttps://t.co/nR73ztoGM0 pic.twitter.com/MJW0u4xIFl — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 17, 2020

The tribute walls are dedicated to health workers, drivers, scientists, food suppliers and sanitisation providers, all of whom have continued to toil tirelessly during these unprecedented times. Ibn Battuta Mall is open from 10am to 10pm daily, so there’s plenty of time to get down there.

Gail Sangster, Asset Director at Nakheel Malls, said: “Our signature wall was a huge hit with our customers, so much so that we are installing another one that is twice as big. It’s wonderful to see so many visitors sharing our appreciation for the effort and dedication of the key workers keeping us all afloat during these challenging times.”

She continued, “Our tribute board complements a number of other initiatives at our malls, including our Thank Our Local Heroes campaign, which gives gift cards, free tickets and discounts to health workers, running throughout June.”

As with other malls in the city, Ibn Battuta Mall is now operating at a 100 per cent capacity, and is now able to welcome children under the age of 12 and people over the age of 60. As well as shops, you’ll find dining, entertainment and much more.

Ibn Battuta Mall, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jebel Ali Village, 10am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 368 5543. ibnbattutamall.com

Image: Provided