The latest outpost for the South African chef is situated in Al Barsha…

The UAE’s popular boutique lifestyle cafe, Tashas, has just opened its fifth branch in a brand new location. With three outlets already in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi, this Tashas Cafe can be found in Al Barsha, across from Al Barsha Pond Park.

Tashas is known for having individual themes in each outlet, and the latest one is no different. The concept for the Al Barsha cafe is inspired by Le Jardin Secret in Marrakech.

Natasha Sideris, Founder and Managing Director of The Tashas Group sourced the majority of the space’s elements herself upon travelling to Morocco. The cafe has a delightful mixture of elegant and casual design, with glittering green tiles, marble tables and soft rattan furniture.

Large floor to ceiling windows let in an abundance of natural light, offering views out to the natural landscape. The menu features both healthy and indulgent dishes, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a lazy weekend breakfast or a sneaky mid week lunch.

Fans of Tashas’ other branches will recognise the ‘classic menu’, which features dishes such as the breakfast royale, the Greenland quesadilla, and butternut salad, and can be found at every outlet.

New menu dishes, which are set to be added very soon, include Khachapuri (oven-baked bread filled with cheese, bacon and egg) and the green summer salad with fresh prawns, edamame and miso with a green dressing.

Tashas Cafe, 0-4, Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, daily, 9am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 589 3322. tashascafe.com

Images: Provided