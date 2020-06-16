The ban on travel into, out of and between regions of Abu Dhabi now extends up to Jun 23…

Starting today, Tuesday, June 16, the restrictions on movement that are currently in place on travel into, out of and between regions in Abu Dhabi have been extended for another week.

The announcement came from Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

It’s part of the National Screening Programme, a collection of strategies to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The most effective form of contagion control policies require, some degree of population containment along with expansive testing.

This second extension will build on the work already carried out as part of the National Screening Programme, which has enabled the testing of more than 388,000 people

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19

Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ and @DoHSocial, have announced that the Abu Dhabi movement ban is to be extended by one week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday 16 June. pic.twitter.com/IvPC4fiuyI — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 15, 2020

The ban covers road entry into and out of the emirate as well as between Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah, 24 hours a day.

Travel restrictions have now been in place in Abu Dhabi since June 2, and apply to both residents and UAE nationals. There are some exemptions for key groups. These include frontline workers; those suffering from chronic diseases who need to visit healthcare providers outside their area; and those transporting goods between regions. For anybody that does need to travel, a permit system is in place. You can fill out a request form for the permits at, es.adpolice.gov.ae. Turn around times have been reported as usually pretty quick. And it’s important to note that movement restrictions still apply to travel within each region of the emirate during the hours of the National Disinfection Programme. The current timings for the programme are between 10pm and 6am the following day.

To help ensure the supply of essential goods into the emirate remains optimal, Abu Dhabi Police have set up dedicated lanes for mail and commodities at their transit checkpoints.

In line with the extension of the movement ban for one week to support the expanded National Screening Programme, @ADPoliceHQ have allocated two lanes at all security points to ensure the smooth flow of mail and goods. pic.twitter.com/WRNu4N7zwU — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 15, 2020

We understand that this announcement may represent frustration for some. It’s important to keep sight of the goals, the ‘why’ behind these policies. And it is solely for the protection of public health.

The movement restrictions will be reviewed again on June 22, 2020.

Images: Getty