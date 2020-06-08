The extension covers movement in, out and between regions of Abu Dhabi…

An announcement shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office confirms that there will be an extension of the current movement restrictions in, out and between regions of Abu Dhabi for a period of one week.

The directive comes from Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

It’s part of the National Screening Programme, a collection of strategies to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19

The period of extension will begin tomorrow, Tuesday June 9 and last for one week.

It covers road entry into and out of the emirate as well as between Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah, 24 hours a day.

Travel restrictions apply to both residents and UAE nationals.

There are some exemptions for key groups. These include frontline workers; those suffering from chronic diseases who need to visit healthcare providers outside their area; and those transporting goods between regions.

For anybody that does need to travel, a permit system is in place. You can fill out a request form for the permits at, es.adpolice.gov.ae. Turn around times have been reported as usually pretty quick.

And it’s important to note that movement restrictions still apply to travel within each region of the emirate during the hours of the National Disinfection Programme.

The current timings for the programme are between 10pm and 6am the following day.

