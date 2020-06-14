Treat the dad in your life to one of these Father’s Day specials…

Make it all about him on Sunday June 21, with these Father’s Day dining deals in Dubai. There’s even one special offer for the fathers of fur babies!

50 per cent off at Reform Social & Grill

Dads of human children and fur babies alike will feel the love at Reform Social & Grill this Sunday June 21. This popular gastropub in The Lakes is offering 50 per cent off food and drinks for all fathers, whether their little ones have two legs or four… The discount doesn’t apply to premium spirits and Champagne, and advance booking is recommended.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, daily, 8am to curfew. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill. ae

Two-for-one Couqley burger kits

If you fancy hosting a Father’s Day lunch at home, Couqley is offering buy-one-get-one-free on its Grill Your Own Burger Kits. Starting at Dhs78, the kits include everything you need to make juicy cheeseburgers, including patties, potato buns, aged cheddar, lettuce, onion and tomato, plus condiments and frozen fries. If you really want to go all out, order indulgent side dishes, such as potato gratin or truffle potato puree. The two-for-one offer is only available through Deliveroo, from June 19 to 21.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT. Tel: (04) 5149339. deliveroo.ae/menu/dubai/jlt-west/couqley

Free meal at Pascal Tepper

Take dad along to the new Pascal Tepper, inside the Four Points by Sheraton on Sheikh Zayed Road, for a free French meal on Father’s Day. When you book a table for at least two people, dads will get their meal absolutely free. Be sure to book in advance and mention that a father is coming along.

Pascal Tepper French Bakery, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Rd, daily, Tel: (0)56 4142213. Email: restaurantreservations.fpdubai@fourpoints.com. pascaltepperszr.com

50 per cent off at Stoke House

When dads dine at Stoke House on Sunday June 21, they’ll get 50 per cent off their food and drinks (excluding premium spirits and Champagnes). Tuck into generous breakfasts, lunches and dinners, while overlooking the golf course at this family-friendly eatery in Damac Hills.

Stoke House, Trump International Golf Course, Damac Hills, daily 8am to curfew. Tel: (0)4 245 3988. stokehouse.ae

Images: Supplied