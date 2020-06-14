Yule be wrong to miss this one…

Whether you’re counting the sleeps until the big day (194) or could just use a bit of festive cheer, McGettigan’s understands. That’s why the famous Irish pub is bringing back its ‘Half Way to Christmas Brunch’ on June 25 and 26.

It’s the perfect excuse to dust off the Christmas jumper you thought you’d only wear once, so don’t be a Scrooge and get in the festive spirit. There’s going to be an unlimited array of traditional dishes with all the trimmings, including roasted meat, brussels sprouts, parsnips and more.

The Christmas tunes will be playing, so bring your best dance moves and prepare for a cheesy singalong to All I Want For Christmas. We can practically hear the bells jingling already.

The brunch will be taking place not once, but twice, first on Thursday June 25 from 7pm to 10pm, and secondly on Friday June 26 at 12pm until 3pm. You’ll be able to enjoy three hours of food and beverages (including draught) for Dhs299.

Even though it’s a Christmas celebration, safety is still paramount to the McGettigan’s JLT team. There will be two metre social distance stickers and hand sanitiser aplenty, plus every customer entering the venue will be required to wear masks and gloves and undergo temperature checks.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to return to brunching, this could be the perfect excuse to revisit Dubai’s biggest institution. Capacity is limited and places are expected to fill up quick, so be sure to book in advance.

McGettigan’s JLT, Next to Bonnington Hotel, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, June 25 7pm to 10pm and June 26 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai