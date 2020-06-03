Plus, you’ll get the full amount back to spend on food and drinks…

We get the feeling that summer in Dubai is going to look a little different this year. In the past, there’s been a mass exodus as soon as the temperature started to rise, but this year we expect to see more of us in town for the long haul.

To help you beat the heat and last the distance, Cove Beach at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island has unveiled a brilliant new offer on its summer memberships.

Not only will you save 50 per cent on a three-, six- or 12-month membership – you’ll also get the membership amount back to use on food and drinks during your visits. Redeem the spend by ordering snacks and drinks on the sand, or dine poolside at Cove’s top-rated restaurant Two.0.

The details

Cove Beach’s three-month memberships start at Dhs2,500 per person. A six-month membership starts at Dhs4,500 and annual memberships are priced from Dhs7,500. Packages are available for couples and families. And if you’re a Bluewaters resident, you can score an annual membership for Dhs5,000.

Along with access to the private beach and pool (when operational), a Cove Beach membership unlocks a swag of exclusive extras. Members enjoy a complimentary sunbed and jacuzzi cabana for each visit, plus 50 per cent off a sunbed for one guest per visit.

Get beach ready with 20 per cent off swimming gear at the Hamac boutique and Cove Beach merchandise. Once you’ve redeemed your membership amount on food and drinks at Cove Beach, you’ll get 20 per cent off future bills.

There’s also a 20 per cent discount on Caesars Palace restaurants and spa treatments, and 25 per cent off hotel stays (check with the resort for full terms and conditions).

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island. Daily 10am to sunset. Two.0 Restaurant open daily 10am to 10pm. Lounge and pools are currently closed, and over 60s are currently not permitted. Memberships from Dhs2,500. Tel: 50 454 6920. Email: info@covebeach.com. covebeach.com