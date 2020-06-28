From wearing face masks to hosting private gatherings…

While restrictions have eased in the UAE in recent weeks, there are many rules and penalties still in place. Yesterday, authorities held a media briefing to remind citizens and residents that there are heavy fines for disobeying the Covid-19 rules in the UAE.

During the press conference, Salem Al Zaabi, Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution, stressed the need for the public to continue to abide by all precautionary measures.

“Since the completion of the National Disinfection Programme, the relevant authorities have observed a significant increase in the number violations of the preventative measures,” he said.

Al Zaabi said these violations include failing to maintain a safe distance; failing to wear masks; and organising gatherings in public and private places.

“Such reckless behaviour will work against the preventative measures, which have been so important in helping to control the spread of the virus,” he said. He added that violators will be subject to legal accountability and will be fined for disobeying the precautionary measures.

“Gatherings in public and in private places are prohibited,” he said, adding that family visits should be confined to first-degree relatives. During family visits, physical distancing norms should be maintained at all times, especially when around elderly people and those suffering chronic diseases, he added.

Covid-19 fines in the UAE

Hosting gatherings and inviting people over: Dhs10,000

Attending a gathering as a guest: Dhs5,000

Not wearing a face mask in public: Dhs3,000

Having more than three passengers in a vehicle, unless you are family: Dhs3,000

Failing to maintain social distancing at work or other places, including shops and restaurants: Dhs3,000 per person, plus Dhs5,000 for the institution

Not wearing a face mask at work: Dhs5,000 for the company, plus Dhs500 for the employee

Private tutoring: Dhs30,000 for the tutor, plus Dhs20,000 for the host

Failing to comply with home quarantine rules: Dhs50,000

Failing to download the Alhosn app (if you’ve tested positive to Covid-19): Dhs10,000

Refusing to do a Covid-19 test if instructed: Dhs5,000

And if those fines weren’t hefty enough, Al Zaabi confirmed that penalties would be increased for repeat offenders.

“The fine will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Third time offenders will be subject to legal action and could face imprisonment for up to six months and an increased fine of AED100,000,” he said.