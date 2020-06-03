The centre is welcoming children aged 12 and over…

Wondering what to do this weekend? Well, after Dubai reopened at a 100 per cent capacity from today, there’s plenty to catch up on. If you can’t stand the Dubai summer heat at the beach, why not check out The Green Planet, one of Dubai’s coolest attractions?

The amazing indoor tropical bio-dome boasts over 3,000 tropical plants and animals for you to marvel at. Kids over 12 are welcome, and this will be the perfect thing to let them enjoy after a few months of being cooped up at home.

You’ll find a number of fascinating animal encounters at the popular Dubai attraction. Go Down Under with a number of animals at the Australian Walkabout, watch sugar gliders jump long distances at the sugar glider encounter or test your nerve at the reptile encounter.

Additionally, you can see sloths, tropical birds or even watch 1,000 pirhanas at feeding time – a sight you’ve probably not witnessed before. If that wasn’t enough, The Green Planet has introduced two brand new experiences for you to enjoy.

Experience a day in the life of a Green Planet Biologist by being a ‘zookeeper for the day’. It’s been adapted to suit groups of six people and you’ll enjoy a three-hour guided tour, animal feeding, behind the scenes experience of animal care and up-close interaction with some of The Green Planet residents. Priced from Dhs390 per person.

Next up is the VIP tour, which is an additional Dhs160 on top of the general admission, priced from Dhs120 on the door or Dhs110 if you order online. The VIP tour will give you the option to learn more about sloths, archerfish or whatever you’re most interested in, as well as hidden access to the bio-dome.

Unfortunately, children under 12 and adults over 60 are not yet permitted to visit the Dubai attraction, due to government restrictions, but we will be sure to update you when they are.

The Green Planet will enforce strict safety and social distancing measures whilst operating, as per government directives. Don’t forget you must wear a face mask at all times.

The Green Planet by Meeras, City Walk Dubai, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm, closed Sunday, Dhs120 on the door, Dhs110 online. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Images: Provided