After less socialising over the past few months, you might have managed to save some money. What better excuse, then, to treat yourself to some new goodies than a three-day super sale?

That’s exactly what you’ll find at Dune London’s BurJuman store in Dubai. Its three day sale runs from June 11 to June 13 and you’ll get every single product in store for just Dhs149. That’s a hard deal to say no to.

Stock up on shoes, bags and accessories ready to wow your peers when you go back to the office or hit up a Dubai brunch in style. Whether you’re into killer heels or something more comfortable, you’re sure to find something to suit your look.

The amazing sale is available for both men and women, so why not head there this weekend and revamp your wardrobe? The sale runs from this Thursday to Saturday, so there’s plenty of time to get yourself there.

Social distancing measures must be adhered to at all times when shopping, in accordance with government directives. Don’t forget, you’ll need to wear a face mask at all times, or face a fine of up to Dhs3,000.

Dubai malls are now able to operate at a 100 per cent capacity, which is an exciting sign that Dubai is finally starting to return to normal. Many safety measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

These include standing 2 metres apart from others at all times, wearing face masks and extra cleaning and sanitisation measures.

As well as Dune London, you’ll find plenty to buy in the BurJuman shopping mall, from clothing and accessories to food, electronics, jewellery, luggage and so much more.

Dune London, BurJuman, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Rd, Al Mankhool, Dubai, Sat to Wed 10am to 10am, Thursday to Friday 10am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 352 0222. burjuman.com

Images: Provided