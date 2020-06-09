What a way to celebrate a special day…

This Saturday, June 13, is otherwise known as World Gin Day. The botanical drink is loved so much around the world that people thought it deserved its own day of celebration, and we have to agree.

To help celebrate World Gin Day, Dubai’s equally botanical restaurant, The London Project, is offering half price drinks all day on June 13. Just remember as per Dubai regulations, you need to order a main course meal with your drinks.

It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a relaxing afternoon sipping on the quintessentially British drink, and from the sanctuary of The London Project’s stunning Gin Garden.

The restaurant has incredible oceanic views, which combined with all of the surrounding foliage, is sure to make you feel in touch with nature. If you’ve never had the chance to check out The London Project, you can expect two levels of tropical greenery and a sun-baked outdoor terrace perfect to chill under a parasol.

The signature gins on offer include Heirloom Tonic, which comes with tomato, basil and caviar; Clockwork (which you might have guessed is garnished with orange), plus there’s also English Rose, Citrus Tipple and Pansy Dropper. All of which are topped with infused tonics to refresh your palette with a variety of fruity flavours.

On the food menu you’ll find a huge selection of tasty British dishes from traditional fish and chips, to lamb loin, English pear cider mussels, wild mushroom and truffle gnocchi and so much more.

The London Project, Bluewaters, 12pm to 7pm, Saturday June 13. Tel: (04) 580 8570. thelondonproject.com

Images: Provided